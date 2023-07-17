Barcelona

Fabrizio Romano confirms new Barcelona signing, seen leaving medical tests

Barcelona have completed the signing of Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Catalan midfielder returned to La Liga with Girona last summer, and was a major element in their 10th-place finish, when many expected them to struggle back in the first division after promotion.

Romeu’s performances clearly caught the eye of Barcelona, who were on the hunt for an affordable option to replace Sergio Busquets, eventually settling on their former La Masia product.

According to Romano, the deal will cost Barcelona €5m plus the loan of youngster Pablo Torre, who failed to make a major impact last campaign after signing from Racing Santander. Torre, 19, was starved of chances last season, and will hope to be the latest youngster to show his talent under Michel Sanchez. Girona are in need of creativity following the exits of Rodrigo Riquelme and Ivan Martin.

Romeu was seen leaving a hospital in Barcelona, where he is thought to have completed his medical tests with the Blaugrana. There he admitted he was happy, with a telling grin, although he gave nothing more away.

He is expected to slot straight into Busquets’ role at Barcelona, although it is not yet clear whether Xavi sees him as part of his gala XI or rather a squad option.

