Barcelona target misses training ahead of medical tests

Barcelona’s direction of travel in the transfer market appears to be firmly towards a pivot in order to replace Sergio Busquets. Girona leader Oriol Romeu appears earmarked for the role, and he too appears to be headed south towards Barcelona.

Girona and Barcelona are thought to have been in talks over the 31-year-old Catalan for the past week or so, as the Blaugrana look to find a cut-price alternative to Busquets. Romeu came through La Masia, and was tipped to do so as a youngster.

According to Gerard Romero, Romeu is close to returning to the Blaugrana, and has missed Girona’s preseason training on Monday morning in order to complete his medical tests with Barcelona.

It has been said that manager Xavi Hernandez was keen to have Romeu at his disposal for their tour to the USA, so as to properly embed him in their side.

Should the deal be consummated, his role will be clear. It will be interesting to see whether Xavi sticks to Romeu in the big games and benches more illustrious stars like Frenkie de Jong or Gavi.