Details emerge of Juventus offer for Barcelona’s Franck Kessie

Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie has been linked with a number of sides this summer, but according to reports in Italy, for the first time an actual offer is in the works.

Kessie’s agents have repeatedly denied reports that Kessie could exit the club, despite Manager Xavi Hernandez telling the media that he ‘is aware of the situation’. Inter and Saudi Arabian sides have been linked to Kessie in recent weeks, but it appears Juventus are now in pole position.

New round of talks has been scheduled by Juventus for Franck Kessié deal. He's top target for the midfield but Juve want to understand player's plan as he has always wanted to stay at Barça… or try Premier League. 🇨🇮 Talks soon as Juve's new director Giuntoli wants Kessié. pic.twitter.com/rvYDSRMd9r — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2023

Fabrizio Romano stated that a new round of talks was on the way on Sunday, and on Monday details emerged of the Juventus offer. GdS have revealed that La Vecchia Signora want to loan Kessie with an option to buy him for €15m next season. He would receive €6.5m contract were that deal to go through.

🔵🔴 La oferta de la #Juventus para fichar a #Kessie del #FCBarcelona: cesión con opción de compra de 15M, salario de 6,5M netos y 4 años más de contrato si se ejecuta la odc en 2024-25 @Gazzetta_it — Giacomo Iacobellis (@giaco_iaco) July 17, 2023

While most will understand Barcelona might want to sell Kessie in order to raise funds for other incorporations, this offer would only see them save on Kessie’s salary this summer, while the fee is lower than had been previously suggested too. Should the Blaugrana accept it, then it would imply that Barcelona are more desperate to create space in their salary limit than previously thought.