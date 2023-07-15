Granada announce signing of Real Madrid defender on season-long loan deal

Granada only spend one season in the second tier of Spanish football before being promoted back to LaLiga as champions. They will hope to re-establish themselves in the division, starting from next season.

Granada have already been active in the transfer market, and they have now confirmed their latest signing: Jesus Vallejo. The 26-year-old, who previously spent the 2020-21 season on loan there, joins on another loan deal until the end of the 2023-24 campaign.

Vallejo has been out of favour at Real Madrid since Carlo Ancelotti joined, and with no prospect of any first team minutes next season, the decision has been taken to send him out on loan in order to garner regular playing time.

Vallejo will hope that he can improve his standing within Real Madrid whilst on loan at LaLiga new boys Granada, and in the process, he will hope to help them have a successful season across the board.