Barcelona working on “seven or eight exits” as Xavi Hernandez outlines demands

It has been a very productive transfer window so far for Barcelona, who have completed the signings of Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, although the latter won’t join until next year.

Xavi Hernandez still wants further reinforcements, and earlier this week, Joan Laporta outlined that his head coach wants three more signings this summer: two midfielders and one right back.

However, as reported by Sport, Xavi only wants a squad of 22 first team players for next season, which means that seven or eight departures will be required before the end of the transfer window.

Selling players has been difficult so far for Barcelona, as only Samuel Umtiti has left. They are working on moving on others, including Clement Lenglet, Franck Kessie and Alex Collado, while Ferran Torres and Eric Garcia have also been linked with a move away.

It is also essential that Barcelona sell players this summer in order to comply with FFP regulations, while also being allowed to register all of their new signings with LaLiga. They will hope that they have better luck in the next few weeks in moving first team players on.