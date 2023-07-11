Joan Laporta outlines plans for three more signings at Barcelona this summer

Barcelona have been very active in the transfer market so far this summer. Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez have already been signed for the first team, while a deal for Vitor Roque is imminent, although he won’t join until January.

Despite this, Barcelona have no plans to slow down any time soon, and further signings will be targeted by Mateu Alemany and Deco before the end of the summer.

Speaking to MD, Barcelona President Joan Laporta revealed the demands of Xavi Hernandez in regards to the club’s transfer business.

“As requested by Xavi, a right-back and two midfielders are missing.”

One of those midfielders will be Oriol Romeu, who is set to replace Sergio Busquets as Barcelona’s pivot. A deal for the 31-year-old could be completed by the end of this week. In terms of the other midfield option, it remains to be seen.

Right-back is an area that Barcelona have struggled with for many years, and they will hope to address it this summer. However, as they have finite resources due to their precarious financial situation, signing all three of Xavi’s demands could be difficult.

