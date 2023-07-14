La Masia feels effects of Barcelona cutbacks

Barcelona have made cutbacks across the board in order to allow them to sign players for the first team, and while on the whole the youth teams have not suffered as much, they are not immune to those changes.

In order to put together a viability plan that would be accepted by La Liga and allow them to sign players once more, the Blaugrana promised cutbacks across the board, including to their other sports sections like handball and basketball. Last season all of their major ‘sections’ secured titles, but all have faced spending restrictions no their return to action.

According to Sport, Barcelona’s La Masia teams have been left without their preseason camp. Generally, the teams will migrate to the mountainous area of Prades near Tarragona, to the South of Barcelona, in order to build cohesion and perfect their fitness. However this season they will remain at the Ciutat Esportiva training ground instead.

While this is unlikely to affect those teams too much, Barcelona will have to be careful they do not neglect funding their academy. La Masia has produced quality players throughout the years, but in particular with their spending restrictions, relying on youth players is likely to be even more important for Barcelona in the coming years.