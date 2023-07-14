Barcelona return to right-back option as alternatives dry up

Barcelona are once again considering Joao Cancelo as an option at the right-back position for next season.

The Portuguese is set to leave Manchester City this summer, but with no side looking likely to meet his asking price, will probably do so on loan. Cancelo spent the second half of last season on loan at Bayern Munich, but without a major impact.

The Blaugrana have been employing Jules Kounde there since early last season, and it appears he will carry on there if no natural option is signed this summer. The Blaugrana had been looking at Ivan Fresneda of Real Valladolid, but neither is there consensus on his signing, nor a desire to pay his likely €20m price.

In recent days Real Mallorca full-back Pablo Maffeo has also been mentioned as an option, but it was very much attributed to Xavi Hernandez rather than the wider club.

With super-agent Jorge Mendes always looking to help Barcelona out in a bind, MD say that Cancelo is once again heading towards the top of their shortlist. Previously it has been reported that Cancelo will have to lower his €8m salary in order to facilitate a move. Sport say for that very reason, the move has been discarded, as seemingly diverse information emerges out of the club.

The Blaugrana will no doubt be defensively solid with Kounde playing wider again if that is the case, but it is a hole in the squad planning. Particularly when Barcelona are expected to lay siege on the opponent’s goal, Kounde is less useful as a player to provide width and depth.