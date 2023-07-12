Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez keen on right-back notorious for battles with Vinicius Junior

Barcelona are still looking at options for the right-back position, and the latest name to appear will be familiar to Real Madrid fans.

According to La Portera de Nunez, Xavi is a fan of Real Mallorca right-back Pablo Maffeo, who he sees not only as a good option, but someone who would cost less than Ivan Fresneda.

The Real Valladolid teenager is on the agenda of a number of clubs if reports are to be believed, yet is likely to cost around €15m or more.

Como les chismorreé el 6 de junio, el Sevilla quiere a Maffeo para relevar a Navas… pero no hago más que oír que al señorito Xavi también le hace tilín… y saldría más económico que Fresneda. — La portera de Núñez (@porteranunez) July 12, 2023

Maffeo, 26, has made 73 appearances for Mallorca in the last two seasons (3 goals, 8 assists), after joining initially on loan, before Los Bermellones executed their €3.5m buy option from Stuttgart. Originally coming through the Espanyol academy, then moving to the Manchester City academy, Maffeo has both Spanish and Argentine heritage, and has appeared for Espanyol B, Girona and Huesca before reaching Stuttgart.

🚨 Xavi likes Maffeo and he would be cheaper than Fresneda. @porteranunez pic.twitter.com/3x4hlAbS8q — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 12, 2023

Maffeo has made four appearances for Spain’s under-21 side, and has previously been linked with Atletico Madrid. Sevilla are also rumoured to be interested in Maffeo as a long-term replacement for Jesus Navas.

With a deal until 2026, it is not yet clear how large his release clause is. Maffeo is a pacy but gritty defender, who plays as a wing-back for Javier Aguirre’s side. Previously he has been involved in several battles with Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior, including one where he committed an awful knee-height challenge on Vinicius, which went without a red card – much to Madridista outrage. Last time out Maffeo got the better of both though, as Mallorca secured a 1-0 win over Los Blancos.