Atletico Madrid receive major injury news in second week of preseason

Atletico Madrid have already made several signings this summer, and that will give them considerably more depth next season, at least at the back. But as much as the new signings will have a major impact, staying healthy could be just as big of a factor in their fate this coming campaign.

Injuries hit Los Colchoneros hard last season, and were in part responsible for their poor form in October, which derailed their season to an extent.

Already fears have begun to grow again, as key midfielder Marcos Llorente and Pablo Barrios both dropped out of training this week.

🚨| Jan Oblak trained with the team today for the first time since May 24! 🇸🇮 [@Atletico_MD] — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 14, 2023

However there is cause for cheer at their preseason camp in Segovia, as Friday saw the return of Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak to training with the group. He is thought to be close to a full return to fitness, as per MD.

¡NOTICIÓN! 📡 💪🇸🇮⚽️ ¡Oblak se entrena con el grupo! 📝 No lo hace desde el pasado 24 de mayo.#Atleti #LaLiga #Pretemporada pic.twitter.com/FXk5erSniM — Atlético de Madrid (@Atletico_MD) July 14, 2023

Oblak hasn’t trained since the 25th of April, and missed the final eight games of the campaign with a neck issue which had been bothering him for much of last season. He has so far neglected surgery.

Even so, after a down season the previous year, Oblak returned to something like his usual self last campaign, and for success, Diego Simeone will need him again this season.