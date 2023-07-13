Real Madrid ‘didn’t know Vinicius Junior’ when they began talks to sign him

Brazilian agent Andre Cury has doubled down on claims that Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was a Barcelona fan before he joined Los Blancos.

Recently comments from Cury resurfaced in the Catalan media reminding Vinicius of that fact, following a tweet about Arda Guler choosing his side – the Turkish talent has recently elected to join Real Madrid over Barcelona.

Speaking to Cadena SER, Cury reiterated that Real Madrid hijacked the Vinicius deal at the last minute.

“Everything was arranged and Madrid found out that he was in Barcelona and they invited him to go to Madrid, but in Madrid they didn’t even know him.”

He claims that were it for Vinicius, he would be a Barcelona player.

“Vinicius went to Madrid because that’s what his agents chose. We had been working on the transfer for three years and his agents betrayed us. Vinicius told me that he was cule. He cried after Barca’s 6-1 against PSG. That’s what he told me, I don’t know what he said to others.”

Ultimately, this is history now, given Vinicius could barely be more Real Madrid these days. The Brazilian does not miss a chance to express his love for Los Blancos, and has become the shining star leading their attack.

It does serve to remind that the margins are fine though, and rarely does supporting one or the other mean a player can’t then change their mind down the line – not least because there are nearly 40 examples of players who have swapped one for the other.

