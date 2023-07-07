Catalan media remind Vinicius Junior of quote after tweet referencing Barcelona

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is assertive on the pitch, and he certainly isn’t a shrinking violet off it either. The Brazilian winger has endeared himself to the fanbase in Madrid after a tricky start to his career at the Santiago Bernabeu, but it might have been very different.

Now an icon for Madridistas, after Real Madrid won the very public battle with Barcelona for the signature of 18-year-old prodigy Arda Guler, Vinicius tweeted out that he was just the latest to make the correct decision in his eyes.

Both of the major Barcelona-based sports papers Sport and MD ran stories on Friday morning referencing a quote from agent Andre Cury.

“Vinicius is ‘culer’ [a nickname for a Barcelona fans].”

“But ‘culer’, ‘culer’. I can say that he cried after watching Barca complete the 6-1 comeback against PSG.”

“Vinicius was signed by Barca. The player’s two agents were very close friends of mine. For us, the deal was already closed, but at the last second my friends betrayed me and the club. Since 2017 we haven’t talked to each other.”

Cury is linked to Barcelona, as he has a close working relationship with them, as is Gerard Pique, but the former Barcelona defender has previously spoken about Vinicius telling him he would join the Blaugrana.

Vinicius has become the pantomime villain for Barcelona fans, but the press also have a duty of care towards the Brazilian. After stoking ill-feeling towards Vinicius, it spilled over into overt racism last season in stadiums.