Liverpool midfielder wants Barcelona move this summer, “concrete possibility” that a deal can be done

Earlier this week, Barcelona President Joan Laporta revealed that Xavi Hernandez had asked the club to make three more signings this summer: two midfielders and a right-back.

Oriol Romeu is expected to be one of those to join, with the 31-year-old having been picked out as the preferred option to replace Sergio Busquets, who departed the club at the end of last season.

However, it is not yet known who the second midfielder could be. There is a possibility that it is Thiago Alcantara, as Barcelona are interested in re-signing the Spanish international this summer. Furthermore, the 32-year-old wants to return to his former club this summer, as revealed by Sacha Tavolieri.

🇪🇸 🔴🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Sources inside #LiverpoolFC feels #Thiago Alcantara leaving to #FCBarcelona this summer has a concrete possibility. Nothing has been done yet but I understand it’s the main option for the Spanish who would be « more than » keen to come back at Barça & playing under Xavi,… pic.twitter.com/SqXtxn7W8v — Sacha Tavolieri (@sachatavolieri) July 13, 2023

Although Barcelona’s poor financial standing is likely to make a deal extremely difficult, it is not believed to be impossible, with the current status being that there is a “concrete possibility” that Thiago returns to Catalonia this summer.