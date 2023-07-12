Barcelona considering shock summer move for Liverpool midfielder

On Tuesday, Joan Laporta revealed Xavi Hernandez’s demands for this summer’s transfer window. Having already signed Ilkay Gundogan, Inigo Martinez and Vitor Roque, the Barcelona head coach wants another three players through the door.

Xavi is keen for Barcelona to sign two midfielders, as well as a right-back. Oriol Romeu is expected to be one of those that signs, with a deal likely to be agreed with Girona within the next few days.

Barcelona’s other midfield signing could be a familiar face. According to Sport, they are currently monitoring Thiago Alcantara’s situation at Liverpool. The 32-year-old could be allowed to leave by the Premier League giants, and he has attracted interest from a number of clubs in the last few weeks.

Thiago is well-known at Barcelona, having spent eight years at the club between 2005 and 2013. However, he was unable to establish himself in the first team, and a move to Bayern Munich dually followed.

Thiago would see a versatile option for Barcelona, as he can play as a pivot as well as an advanced interior. However, given their financial struggles, it is unlikely that they will be able to sign him permanently, but a loan deal could work, providing Liverpool are open to the possibility.