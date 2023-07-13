Atletico Madrid open talks with Japanese international midfielder

Atletico Madrid have already been very active in the transfer market, having completed the signings of Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino.

They are looking to sign a new defensive midfielder, although their pursuit has been delayed in the last couple of weeks. Instead, they appear to be targeting an attacking midfielder/forward, and Daichi Kamada has caught their eye.

Atletico had been linked with signing Kamada while he was still at Eintracht Frankfurt. He has since left the Bundesliga side as a free agent, and with a move to AC Milan having broken down, Los Colchoneros have taken the opportunity to open talks with the Japanese international, as reported by Daniele Longo.

🚨 Nuovi contatti tra Kamada e l’Atletico Madrid. Il trequartista 🇯🇵 potrebbe arrivare al posto di Joao Felix — Daniele Longo (@86_longo) July 13, 2023

Kamada has been touted as a possible replacement for Joao Felix, who is almost certain to leave Atletico Madrid this summer, although it is not yet known whether the Portuguese would leave on another loan spell or if a permanent departure will be sorted.