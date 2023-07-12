Barcelona agree personal terms with central midfielder, deal expected this week

Barcelona are closing in on a deal for their Sergio Busquets replacement this summer, as a deal for Oriol Romeu nears.

According to Sport, Barcelona have agreed personal terms with the 31-year-old, and are close to an understanding with Girona too.

🚨🚨 Oriol Romeu is one step away from becoming a new FC Barcelona player. Negotiations with Girona are very advanced, personal terms have been agreed with the player. @DBR8 pic.twitter.com/t9OkvlXkXT — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 12, 2023

His release clause has been rumoured to be between €5-10m, and given there are negotiations with Girona, it is expected that the fee will be below €10m, although no doubt Barcelona will want favourable payment terms too.

Earlier in the week it had been reported that Barcelona hoped to close a deal for Romeu, and Sport go on to say that the final details of the deal are expected to be sorted out in the coming hours,

Romeu enjoyed an excellent season at Girona last year, and directing things at the heart of a successful season, he has clearly convinced that he can be useful to Barcelona this season. No doubt Barcelona would rather a long-term option, but Romeu makes sense both in terms of fit and finances for Barcelona, although it will be a step up for the former Chelsea player.