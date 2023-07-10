Barcelona to close signing of midfielder ‘this week’

Barcelona are set to seal the signing of Girona midfielder Oriol Romeu, according to the latest coming out of Catalonia.

The 31-year-old has been heavily linked with the club where he spent his formative years in recent weeks, as Barcelona look for a more low-cost option to fill the gap left by Sergio Busquets.

🚨 Barça will finalise Oriol Romeu's contract this week. He will become a Barça player if the clubs agree in the next few days. @esport3 — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 10, 2023

According to Esport3, the deal will be tied up this week after Director of Football Mateu Alemany opened official talks between the two clubs. While the figure of his release clause has been the subject of plenty of debate, with some sources putting it as low as €5m or as high as €10m, they say it lies around €8m.

Barcelona are yet to even get to €5m, while Girona are asking for the full €8m so far, but the two clubs will look to get closer on a fee this week and wrap up the deal. Their information is that the two parties will sort out their differences in the coming days though, with Xavi Hernandez keen to ensure he is on board for their upcoming tour in the USA this summer, which starts in nine days time (19th of July).

Romeu enjoyed an excellent return to La Liga last season, dictating matters in the middle for Girona as they managed a top-half finish. While he was not first choice for Barcelona or Xavi Hernandez in the position, he is now seen as a good solution for the coming two seasons until they are able to develop or sign a long-term answer.

Football España spoke to Oriol Romeu earlier this year about his vision of the game, and his approach to life as a footballer.