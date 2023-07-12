Atletico Madrid identify Paris Saint-Germain star as primary transfer target

It has been a very productive start to the summer transfer window for Atletico Madrid, as they have already completed four first team signings (Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino).

However, there will be at least one more arrival this summer, as they are aiming to sign a new defensive midfielder. Multiple players have been shortlisted by Atletico, including Sofyan Amrabat and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.

While they could move for either of these options later in the window, they are currently focusing their efforts towards signing Paris Saint-Germain’s Marco Verratti, as reported by Marca. The Italian international is expected to be available for transfer, although a deal is still likely to be complicated.

Verratti’s contract does not expire until 2025, so it could take a considerable fee in order for PSG to sell him this summer. Despite this, Atletico Madrid are quietly confident of being able to agree a deal, and it would certainly be a massive coup for Los Colchoneros.