Real Madrid would have to pay €550m in order to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer – report

Over the last few weeks, there has been plenty of talk surrounding Real Madrid’s interest in signing Kylian Mbappe, which has come around after the 24-year-old revealed his intention to leave Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent next season.

PSG are desperate to not allow Mbappe to leave for free, and have given him an ultimatum: either sign a new contract, or he will be sold this summer.

Real Madrid would prefer to sign Mbappe in 2024, as they would forego paying a transfer fee. Relevo have delved into the specific of a possible deal, and they have worked out that if the French international were to join now, the whole operation would cost Los Blancos about €550m.

This includes a transfer fee, wages, signing-on fee and agent fees. As a result, Real Madrid will not consider a move this summer unless the price is drastically reduced.

Both Real Madrid and Mbappe would prefer for him to see out the remainder of his contract before heading to the Spanish capital next summer. However, PSG’s stance is firm, and it means that he could be forced out of the door in the next few weeks.