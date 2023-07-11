Real Madrid prefer to wait a year for Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid would rather wait for Kylian Mbappe to sign on a free than bring him in this year.

The French forward has been given an ultimatum by Paris Saint-Germain, who say that he must sign a new deal or accept a departure this summer. Simultaneously, they still want him to stay and will do all within their power to secure a contract renewal.

That has been confirmed by Ben Jacobs, who speaking on his Substack Column with Caught Offside explained that PSG are keen to work out whether they can persuade Mbappe into a new deal, and if not, will start discussing a price for him, before actively shopping him in August.

He also mentions the fact that the Saudi Arabian Government would be delighted to bring Mbappe to the Middle East, even if on the contingency that he would leave for Real Madrid a year down the line. Nevertheless, it seems almost impossible to imagine Qatari-owned PSG facilitating a deal for the Saudis.

For their part, Real Madrid are content to wait it out.

“Right now PSG are just waiting on Mbappe. But if there is no breakthrough they will actively put him on the market. Real Madrid would still prefer to wait until next summer and sign Mbappe on a free, but would consider moving now if the price is right.”

It should be noted, that if Los Blancos were planning on positioning themselves for the right price, this is probably the information they would debrief, conveying a lack of urgency on their part. Equally, they are yet to bring in a forward to replace Karim Benzema outside of Joselu Mato, and his number nine shirt remains vacant. From their point of view, if the price is right, then it would suit Los Blancos to have him in their side for this season already.