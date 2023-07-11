Joan Laporta confirms outgoing contract talks with key forward, addresses Paris Saint-Germain links

Having already signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez this summer, Barcelona are showing no signs of slowing down in the transfer market, with three more arrivals being planned for by club officials.

One crucial piece of business that Barcelona will be desperate to finalise involves a player that is already at the club: Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been in remarkable form since Xavi Hernandez arrived as head coach, and he was an important part of the club’s LaLiga title win last season.

However, Dembele’s current contract expires next summer, meaning that he can sign a pre-contract agreement with a new club in January. Barcelona are desperate not to lose him, and they are currently in talks over a new deal, as confirmed by Joan Laporta.

🚨 Laporta: "Dembélé is a player very loved by everyone at the club. He has some representatives that are difficult when it comes to negotiating. We are in negotiations and hope he continues. Dembélé is delighted, he wants to continue and this is our great luck." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 11, 2023

Laporta also addressed reports that Paris Saint-Germain are looking to sign Dembele as a possible replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move away from the French champions.

🚨 Laporta: "Dembélé as a Mbappé replacement? We had this fear last year and it didn't occur. Dembélé wants to continue at Barça and I think he is not in favor of leaving." — barcacentre (@barcacentre) July 11, 2023

Dembele has certainly turned his fortunes around at Barcelona over the last 18 months, and both parties will be hopeful of coming to an agreement over a new contract within the next few weeks.