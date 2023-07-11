Barcelona willing to drop Franck Kessie asking price by half for Serie A suitors

Barcelona are getting more and more in need of making sales this summer, and rival clubs know it.

The Blaugrana have already signed Ilkay Gundogan and Inigo Martinez this summer, but are yet to register either with La Liga, due to their salary limit restrictions. They may well have the bandwidth to do so, but will want to bring in at least one more signing this summer.

That works in the favour of clubs negotiating with them, who can wait out Barcelona knowing that they are more desperate to get the deal done than they are, and thus more likely to cede on terms.

According to Sport, Barcelona are willing to accept offers in excess of €15m from Juventus. The original asking price in regard to supposed interest from Saudi Arabia was quoted as €30-35m for Kessie. Juventus are reportedly preparing themselves in case Paul Pogba is tempted by a move to the Middle East himself.

As with any previous speculation, any deal hinges on Kessie himself being persuaded by a move. His representation has been steadfast that Kessie has no intention of going anywhere thus far. Kessie is likely to play a reduced role this season if Barcelona do indeed bring in a Sergio Busquets replacement alongside Ilkay Gundogan.