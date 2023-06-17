Barcelona slap €35m price tag on Inter Milan-linked midfielder as sales push intensifies

Having had their viability plan approved by LaLiga last week, Barcelona can now begin to plan out their transfer activity for this summer. However, before any new signings can be registered, sales must be made.

There is expected to be multiple players from Xavi Hernandez’s current first team that Barcelona look to move on, with one of them being Franck Kessie. The Ivorian only joined from AC Milan last summer, but he has been placed on the transfer list.

Inter Milan have been credited with an interest, and Sport have now revealed Barcelona’s asking price for Kessie this summer: €35m.

This would allow Barcelona to net a huge profit for a player that is not part of plans for next season, although they will keep him if no one matches their valuation.

Barcelona have been heavily linked with signing Manchester City captain on a free transfer, and he is expected to replace Kessie in the squad. If they can sell the latter, it would be a productive piece of business for the LaLiga champions.