Barcelona to announce Brazilian international as third summer signing tomorrow

It has been a productive start to the summer transfer window for Barcelona. They have already confirmed two signings: Ilkay Gundogan, who signed from Manchester City last month, and Inigo Martinez, whose move from Athletic Club was announced last week.

Mateu Alemany and Deco are not planning on slowing down any time soon either, with multiple deals being worked on. They hope to have Oriol Romeu signed from Girona by the end of this week, but there will be an arrival before then.

Barcelona have been working on a deal to sign Vitor Roque from Athletico Paranaense for several months, and it was finally agreed upon at the weekend. MD have reported that it will be announced by the club on Wednesday.

Roque will sign a seven-year deal with Barcelona, although he is not expected to join until January. Instead, he will be seeing out the remainder of the Brazilian league season with Athletico PR, which concludes in December.

There is a great buzz among Barcelona supporters for the impending signing of Roque, who at 18, is already a full Brazilian international. He will hope that he can continue his upward trajectory when he heads to Catalonia in the winter.