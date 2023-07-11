Atletico Madrid midfielder wants talks with Diego Simeone as summer exit looms large

Atletico Madrid have had a very busy start to the summer transfer window, with four players (Javi Galan, Caglar Soyuncu, Cesar Azpilicueta and Santiago Mourino) having already joined Diego Simeone’s squad ahead of next season.

In the next few weeks, it is the exit door that could be very busy at Los Colchoneros, as several first team players have been linked with a move away.

One of those is Saul Niguez. The long-serving midfielder is not expected to be in Diego Simeone’s plans for the new campaign, and he will be allowed to leave during the transfer window. He has attracted interest, with Al-Ittihad, the new club of Karim Benzema, at the head of the table.

However, Saul is less than certain about a move, and he is keen to discuss the matter with Diego Simeone, as reported by Diario AS. He wants the Argentine to clarify his position before making his decision.

Saul’s departure would allow Atletico Madrid to replenish their transfer budget, which could be essential as they continue to pursue a new defensive midfielder. Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg appears to be their favourite, and there is currently a price disparity with Tottenham Hotspur.