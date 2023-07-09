Another Italian side join the race to sign Atletico Madrid striker Alvaro Morata

Alvaro Morata is a player in demand this summer, despite having only recently signed a new contract at Atletico Madrid.

The 30-year-old has attracted interest from a number of clubs in both Italy and Saudi Arabia. AC Milan have been in pole position to sign him, while Juventus, Al Hilal and Al Ettifaq are also in the race.

According to MD, the latest club that are looking to sign Morata is Roma. Last season’s beaten-Europa League finalists are looking for a new striker this summer, and Morata could end up being their man.

Jose Mourinho, Roma’s head coach, has asked about Morata this week, although he refused to be drawn on any speculation.

🎙️| José Mourinho: “Interest in Morata? I'm not talking about Álvaro or the market, I'm just talking about my players.” pic.twitter.com/ZrxSpfRKps — Atletico Universe (@atletiuniverse) July 8, 2023

Atletico Madrid are open to selling Morata despite his recent contract extension. They have set an asking price of €20m for the Spanish international, and it remains to be seen whether anyone is willing to pay that fee.