Predicted XIs England-Spain: La Rojita gunning for U21 Euros glory in Georgia

On Saturday evening, Spain will have the chance of securing glory in the U21 European Championships. La Rojita take on their English counterparts in the showpiece event, as they aiming for the “triple crown”.

Spain have already won the U17 and U19 Euros, so victory over England would complete the set, although it will certainly be their toughest task yet.

After qualifying top of their group, Spain edged past Switzerland in the quarter-finals before romping Ukraine in the semis. They will hope to do the same against England.

Diario AS believe that Santi Denia will name the same side that scored five past Ukraine on Wednesday. Well-known names such as Arnau Tenas, Juan Miranda, Alex Baena and Oihan Sancet are all in line to start.

England also have plenty of exciting young players that will start, including Chelsea’s Levi Colwill, Manchester City’s Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon of Newcastle United.

It would be a magnificent achievement if Spain were to take home the U21 Euros trophy on Saturday, although England will certainly provide a very, very tough test.