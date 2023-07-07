Manchester United keep Spain star as Plan B option to Andre Onana

Manchester United are preparing to make a vital change in goal at Old Trafford this summer.

David de Gea has left the club, after over a decade in Manchester, with his United contract expiring at the end of June.

The veteran stopper has been left frustrated over United’s stance on his future but the decision has been made to let him go.

De Gea’s exit has opened up speculation on who will replace him as United’s No.1 in 2023/24 with Inter Milan star Andre Onana identified as the main target.

However, with Inter set to push for up to £50m for the Cameroonian shot stopper, United are drawing up a list of alternatives.

As per reports from Sky Sports, Spain international David Raya is on their watchlist as he prepares to leave Brentford.

Raya has confirmed his intention to leave the Bees in 2023, as he wants to play in European competition, and he is valued at around £30-35m.