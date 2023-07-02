David De Gea could have Manchester United reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia

As of Saturday, David De Gea is no longer a Manchester United player. The Spanish international’s contract has run out, meaning that he is officially a free agent.

De Gea has cone under fire on numerous occasions over the last year or so, which has led to his first-choice status at Man United being questioned. This summer, the Premier League giants are looking to sign a new goalkeeper, which could leave De Gea out in the cold.

However, he could be the latest star to make the move to Saudi Arabia, with The Sun (via MD) reporting that De Gea has received a contract offer worth €290k-per-week from Al-Nassr, who his former Man United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo plays for.

Despite this, and the fact that he has lost his number one status at Manchester United, De Gea would prefer to stay at Old Trafford. It remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old gets his wish.