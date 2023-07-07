Julen Lopetegui drops Real Madrid return hint

Former Real Madrid boss Julen Lopetegui has refused to rule out a potential return to the club in future.

Lopetegui took charge of Los Blancos in July 2018 following a controversial exit from the Spain national team.

As part of an agreement with Real Madrid, Lopetegui had accepted an offer to begin work after the 2018 World Cup in Russia, but he was sensationally dismissed from his role with La Roja over the controversy.

He eventually completed a switch to the Spanish capital but lasted only four months in the job after a poor start to the 2018/19 season.

Lopetegui did win the UEFA Europa League at Sevilla in 2020 before taking up his current role with Premier League side Wolves in November 2022.

With Carlo Ancelotti set to be confirmed as the new Brazil head coach in 2024, when his contract expires in Madrid, the club will be on the hunt for a replacement, and Lopetegui is not adverse to a second chance.

“I have never regretted any of my football decisions. Would I go back? Nobody knows what can happen in the future”, as per reports from Diario AS.