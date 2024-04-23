Real Madrid counting on 21-year-old defender for next season

Last week, it was widely reported that Real Madrid captain Nacho Fernandez has decided that he won’t be signing a new contract, meaning that he will be ending his 23-year association with the club at the end of the season. That would leave Carlo Ancelotti a centre-back light in his squad.

However, it seems that Rafa Marin is set to be Nacho’s replacement for next season. The 21-year-old is having a fine campaign on loan at Alaves, which continues at the weekend with a strong performance against Atletico Madrid. Real Madrid officials are happy with him, and as per Diario AS, the idea is for him to be in their first team for the 2024-25 season.

It’s likely that Marin will the fourth centre-back in Ancelotti’s squad, behind Eder Militao, Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba, although Real Madrid have been linked with a summer move for Lille’s Leny Yoro, and if a deal is done, he could fall down to fifth in the pecking order. Not a bad fifth choice to have.