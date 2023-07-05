Real Madrid may try to keep Carlo Ancelotti despite Brazil agreement

Real Madrid look set to lose manager Carlo Ancelotti next summer when his contract is up, but they may not be willing to cede the Italian so easily.

Ancelotti’s deal expires next summer, and Brazilian Federation President Ednaldo Rodrigues has confirmed that he will take over then, leading the Selecao into Copa America.

Los Blancos have been aware of talks between the two parties, and despite Ancelotti’s coy approach in press conferences, it appears Brazil have struck an agreement for Ancelotti to take charge until the summer of 2026, when the next World Cup is.

Marca say that Real Madrid have handled the matter calmly, and will continue to do so this coming seasons. The Madrid paper does mention the fact that Ancelotti will come under pressure if there are bad results next season, but also say that if things are going well, then those at the club do not rule out the idea of attempting to extend his deal.

Even if it is not ruled out, it seems highly unlikely. Few managers last the entirety of their Real Madrid contract, and three years is a solid run for Ancelotti. Equally fewer keep Brazil waiting 18 months. To do so and then back out of their agreement at the last minute would be a major shock, and unlike Ancelotti in terms of his character.