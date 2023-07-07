Endrick Felipe reveals Vinicius Junior role in Real Madrid move

Real Madrid have presented yet another talented teenager in Arda Guler, and already have their next one wrapped up for next summer. 16-year-old Palmeiras forward Endrick Felipe agreed to join Los Blancos last December, in a deal that could rise to aorund €60m if all variables are fulfilled.

With Guler, Bellingham and Endrick all picking Real Madrid over other options, it goes to show just how much of an attraction the club has, not only as one of the biggest in the world, but also as a place where players can become the best in the world.

Endrick recently told Marca in an interview that his love affair with Los Blancos is long-standing.

“Real Madrid is a team that I love. The team I grew up watching play. I grew up watching the idols of Real Madrid and when I started to like it more, I started looking more into their history, and there’s even a funny anecdote that I’m not going to tell here, but my parents can tell it, right? Well I’ll tell it.”

“My name was not going to be Endrick, it was going to be Di Stefano, who was a Real Madrid player.”

Real Madrid have a history of talented Brazilians, but recently have upped their recruitment effort off the back of good work from recruitment chief Juni Calafat. It played a role in his choice to join the club.

“I also looked at the Brazilians who have played like Ronaldo, Vinicius now, Rodrigo, Eder (Militao)… So as I saw my idols play there, as I looked at the history of Real Madrid, I became even more interested. I became interested in the biggest club in Europe. So I saw it as a challenge for me to try to play for Madrid, which was the team I always wanted. Play for Real Madrid. That’s why I chose to choose Real Madrid. I always wanted to go there.”

In particular, Vinicius played an active role in the deal, re-assuring Endrick that Real Madrid was the right choice.

“Vinicius is a friend of mine. I was able to spend the holidays with him, I was able to see him and talk to him. He told me many things about Real Madrid. He told me that I will be fine. It is a very good message to have, knowing that it is the word of a player who is there and also Brazilian as well. By playing there he became an idol for me. He can become an example for many people. His encouragement gave me even more strength to close it with Real Madrid. Before I went on vacation with him, I had already closed it. So I was more calm about. I talked to him, to the people there and I thank God for it.”

As if Los Blancos needed more of a pulling power for players, having their current stars encouraging potential recruits to join is a major plus. Even former player and manager Zinedine Zidane played a role in Bellingham’s decision, being the Englishman’s boyhood idol.