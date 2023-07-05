Atletico Madrid make offer for 18-year-old Real Valladolid full-back

All of the attention at Real Valladolid is on Ivan Fresneda, who has been extensively linked with a move away from the club. Yet Atletico Madrid are interested in another of their young full-back talents.

According to Marca, Atletico tried to tempt 18-year-old Ivan Garriel away from La Pucela last summer, but were turned away. Now with just 12 months remaining on his contract, Los Colchoneros are back in for him.

The left-back has not been a regular for Real Valladolid’s subsidiary Promesas side, as a result of injuries and Julio Baptista’s selection choices, but remains an under-18 international for Spain.

Garriel is thought to have an €8m release clause, and Atletico Madrid’s offer is said to be around €1m including bonuses.

🚨| Atlético Madrid has submitted an offer for Real Valladolid's left-back, Iván Garriel. The player is valued at €1m, with a release clause of €8m. Valladolid rejected an offer for him in the winter. If Atleti does not improve their offer, it will be rejected. [@marca]

Apparently they intend on rejecting that offer, but there are some pressing factors that might lead to a sale. La Pucela were relegated last season, which will hit their accounts, but also being the final year of his deal, Valladolid will not want to lose him for free.

They convinced Fresneda to renew his deal last year, and it would be no surprise if they attempted the same again, seeing how lucrative it could be with the Barcelona-linked defender.