Agent shuts down Saudi Arabia links to Real Madrid star – ‘There is nothing’

Real Madrid are yet to make any sales this summer, and it seems their most likely source of revenue has been extinguished. Left-back Ferland Mendy has been the subject of consistent reports that Los Blancos are looking to move him on this summer for several months, but his agent has certainly closed off one exit route.

In recent weeks, Mendy had been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, something that was cooled by a report on Tuesday that Mendy was happy in Madrid.

Now, his agent Yvan Le Mee has told L’Equipe that the reports of him moving to the Middle East were ‘nonsense’. He claims there is nothing to those reports, and that every day new players are being associated with Saudi Arabia.

🚨Info #EDS🚨 Ferland Mendy vers l'Arabie saoudite ? 🇸🇦 Son agent, @YvanLeMee, répond : "C'est n'importe quoi et basta. Il est au Real Madrid, tout va bien !" 🇪🇸

He concluded his thoughts on the matter by saying that everything was fine in Madrid from Mendy’s point of view.

The feeling is that there will be limited patience with Mendy at the start of next season. The 28-year-old has been questioned for a while due to his middling attacking output, and last season he missed the majority of the campaign through injury. Should his defending be subpar at the start of next season, or his fitness problems persist, the calls for an exit will grow loud quickly.