Real Madrid hit road-block after star steps away from move

Real Madrid had been hoping to recoup some of the €108m hole in their accounts with a sale this summer, but it looks as if they will be without transfer fees as things stands.

While they will be saving plenty of money in wages from the exits of Karim Benzema, Marco Asensio, Mariano Diaz and Eden Hazard, they are yet to receive a transfer fee.

It was thought that Ferland Mendy might have been nudged towards an exit, with the French defender missing much of last season through injury, and the arrival of Fran Garcia. In addition, at 28 and with two years left on his deal, Los Blancos are unlikely to be able to sell him for as much money down the line.

As per Sport, Mendy has decided to step back from the precipice, and now wants to remain at Real Madrid. He has interest from Paris Saint-Germain and Saudi Arabia, but doesn’t understand why there is quite so much speculation over his future.

Often Mendy has done a good job for Real Madrid, but often that is not good enough for the Santiago Bernabeu. The feeling is that his defending has been a touch below what it was, and his attacking output has never been spectacular either. However if Mendy does remain, it will put a spanner in their plans.