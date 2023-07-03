Real Madrid confident of reducing Fede Valverde ban for Alex Baena assault

Real Madrid feel they have grounds for reducing a ban that may befall Fede Valverde for his assault in April.

The Uruguayan midfielder waited for Villarreal opponent after a match between the two at the Santiago Bernabeu in the car park, punching Baena in the face before he could join the Villarreal team bus.

That case is currently being reviewed by the Competition Committee, who have been recommended a five-game ban by the judge involved. That would Valverde to be absent for the first five games of Real Madrid’s La Liga campaign next season, should the ban be carried through.

However Diario AS say that Real Madrid believe they can get the ban reduced on appeal. They will argue that in a previous case, Mouctar Diakhaby’s accusations that Juan Cala racially abused him were not admitted purely based on his word, thus neither should Baena’s.

What may work against them is that the police report on the matter features a medical assessment on Baena, including injuries to the face, which would back up his testimony.

Valverde has not publicly commented on the matter as of yet, while Baena has strenuously denied accusations that he provoked Valverde with comments about his family.