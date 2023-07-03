Details of the deal Barcelona have offered Arda Guler and Fenerbahce

Barcelona are leading the race for 18-year-old Turkish talent Arda Guler, if reports out of Catalonia are to be believed. It looks as if they will pay over the odds to secure the deal.

Guler reportedly has a release clause of €17.5m, but the Blaugrana will offer more than that in order to win the favour of Fenerbahce. In addition, they intend on leaving Guler in Istanbul for the coming season, although with the caveat that they want to pay most of the fee next season.

As per Sport, Barcelona, if they are successful, will pay €23m for Guler. They will also pay commissions that could reach up to €10m too, while Guler himself would sign a five-year contract with a €1b release clause.

Reports in Turkey say that Guler will meet with the club on Monday in order to decide his future. Milan and Real Madrid have also been strongly linked to the talented dynamo.