Arda Guler set to make decision on future before Real Madrid meeting

The sports pages are crawling with the name of 18-year-old Turkish starlet Arda Guler in Spain, with Real Madrid, Barcelona and Sevilla all looking to bring in the Fenerbahce playmaker.

Guler met with Barcelona‘s prospective Sporting Director Deco last week, with the Blaugrana feeling good about their chances, despite competition from all over Europe.

According to Hurriyet in Turkey, Guler is due to meet with Fenerbahce President Ali Koc and coach Ismail Kartal on Monday. At that point he will inform them of his decision for his next club.

It had been reported that former Fenerbahce player, and current Real Madrid ambassador Roberto Carlos and Emilio Butragueno were due to travel to Istanbul in order to meet with Guler and present their offer. Yet if the timescale in Turkey is anything to go by, then Carlos will be too late to make an impact on the deal.

Of course, Guler could yet decide for either side, or any of the other many sides that have made proposals for him. Yet if Los Blancos were to miss out on him, and particularly if Guler ended up in Barcelona, perhaps they will lament their tardiness in travelling. Barcelona’s proposal appears to have been well-received at Fenerbahce, which would allow Guler to remain there next season.

Image via Tolga Adanali/Depo Photos via ZUMA Press Wire