Samuel Lino under offer from multiple clubs as Atletico Madrid future becomes bleak

Samuel Lino had a fine debut season in Spanish football at Valencia. Atletico Madrid signed him from Gil Vicente last summer, before immediately loaning him to Los Che.

He will begin pre-season with Los Colchoneros, although whether he remains at the club by the end of the summer is far from certain. Diego Simeone had intended to count on him for next season, but with Yannick Carrasco now set to stay, Lino’s future is uncertain.

According to MD, Lino has attracted interest from a number of clubs. Internacional de Porto Alegre, Sporting Braga and RB Leipzig are all looking into the possibility of signing the young Brazilian winger, with Atletico likely to allow him to leave, although it’s unknown whether it will be on loan or permanently.

Lino showed plenty of promise during his spell at Valencia, but whether he gets the chance to prove himself at Atletico Madrid remains to be seen.