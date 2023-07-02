Lionel Messi’s move to the MLS has been in the pipeline for four years – Jorge Mas

Last month, Lionel Messi announced that he would not be re-joining Barcelona upon the expiry of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain. Instead, the 36-year-old will head stateside to join Inter Miami.

The MLS side have also signed Sergio Busquets, while they are also in negotiations with Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos. Their owner, Jorge Mas, told El Pais (via Sport) that he believes these signings, especially Messi’s, could catapult the MLS into the top leagues in world football.

“In 2019 we started thinking about how we could bring him (to the club). Messi can turn MLS into the second or third best league in the world. I think he will want to make his mark, and he will be able to do it beyond football.”

Mas’ remarks state that he has been working on Messi’s move since 2019, when he was at Barcelona. The Argentine will soon make his debut for Inter Miami, although his move has yet to be officially confirmed.