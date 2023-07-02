Inter Miami close to completing the double signing of Real Madrid and Barcelona legends

It has been a very busy few weeks for Inter Miami, who have been thrust into the spotlight of mainstream football news. The struggling MLS side have signed Sergio Busquets, while also agreeing a deal for Lionel Messi.

They aren’t stopping there, with Sport reporting that Jordi Alba is in advanced negotiations to join his former Barcelona teammates in Florida. The 34-year-old, who is currently captain of the Spanish national team, is available as a free agent.

The same report states that Inter Miami are also in talks to sign Sergio Ramos, whose dreams of a return to Sevilla were dashed this week. The former Real Madrid captain is also a free agent, with his Paris Saint-Germain contract having expired on Saturday.

Inter Miami have had a very rough start to their season in the MLS, but should they add Alba and Ramos to their roster which already contains Messi and Busquets, they would fancy their chances of shooting up the table.