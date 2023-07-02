Barcelona one step away from officially signing Brazilian wonderkid

Vitor Roque has been in sensational form for Athletico Paranaense so far this year. The 18-year-old has been playing well beyond his years, having scored 10 goals already, five of which have come in his last four matches.

Barcelona have been chasing Roque for much of 2023, and despite their financial issues, they have been able to come to an agreement with Paranaense in order to sign the Brazilian international.

Barcelona will pay €35m as a fixed fee, with €10m in add-ons also included. Roque will sign a six-year contract, taking him through to the end of the 2028/29 season.

The deal is reportedly to almost be complete, with MD stating that Barcelona need to sent just one more document to Paranaense, before the transfer can officially be completed, and Roque can be a Blaugrana player.

However, the question remains as to whether Roque will join Barcelona immediately or in January. The club may not be able to bring him in now due to financial issues, which would mean that the teenager stays in Brazil under the end of his season there.