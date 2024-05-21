Barcelona tie up deal for 17-year-old talent amid Premier League and Borussia Dortmund interest

Barcelona have sealed a deal for up and coming talent Hector Fort, who has impressed in his showings this season. Fort, who has played at both right-back and left-back this season, has been in talks with the club for several months, but the agreement is now in place.

As per Matteo Moretto on Relevo, Fort nad Barcelona have agreed a new five-year contract with Fort, which will be signed sometime in August, with his 18th birthday on the second of the month. The announcement could be a matter of days away.

Fort did have a release clause in his contract of just €6m, and while he always wanted to continue at his boyhood club, it’s motivation enough for the Blaugrana to close a deal before the transfer window. Borussia Dortmund and Premier League interest had already arrived at his door, but Barcelona were the priority.

He is set for a role in the first team this season, as cover at both right-back and left-back, replacing Marcos Alonso’s spot in the squad presumably. Already he has demonstrated his ability in big matches against Athletic Club and Atletico Madrid, both away from home, and looked unphased on both occasions.