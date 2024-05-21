Barcelona President Joan Laporta’s amusing but cutting response to Xavi Hernandez after 3-0 win

Barcelona President Joan Laporta will not attend a TV3 interview that he had been scheduled for Tuesday evening due to a cold, that also prevented him from speaking after Barcelona Femeni secured the Copa de la Reina on Saturday, but the cold is not the only thing making Laporta uncomfortable currently.
Laporta has reportedly been growing increasingly frustrated with Xavi Hernandez’s discourse in recent weeks, as the club waits on tentahooks to find out if the latter will be sacked. Multiple reports say that is his intention next week.
Despite a 3-0 win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday, Laporta left the ground just as annoyed, or more, than he was in the previous days. He met with Xavi for five minutes on Sunday after the game to congratulate him on the win, as is customary, repoort Cadena SER. Xavi expressed that he was pleased they had secured second spot and their place in the Spanish Supercup next season, which was met with a blunt response from Laporta – ‘Let’s see, if we’re going to celebrate finishing second in La Liga.”
It’s been thrown back at Laporta on many occasions that during his opening months of his second mandate, he told the Barcelona members that ‘losing would have consequences’, after a season in which the Blaugrana will go trophyless. Whichever way he takes out now, it will look bad in the eyes of the public, just weeks after placing his confidence in Xavi publicly.
