Barcelona face competition from European giant for Xavi Simons

Barcelona will be looking at economic options to strengthen this summer, and the idea of bringing in Paris Saint-Germain’s Xavi Simons back to his boyhood home on a loan certainly fits that bill. However they will have to rely on Simons’ desire to return to Barcelona in all likelihood.

Simons is due to meet with PSG to discuss his future, but currently the most likely scenario remains that he leaves either on loan or on a permanent deal. In the case of the former, Barcelona would stand a decent chance of getting a deal done, but if another side comes in with a major bid, they will have little alternative but to turn their attentions elsewhere.

Reports in Germany from Sky DE (via MD) say that Bayern Munich are on such side that could get in the way. Sporting Director Max Eberl is seemingly a fan of Simons, who has contributed in a big way to RB Leipzig’s season in the Bundesliga. Simons will be allowed to leave for €60-70m, but Bayern first need to find exits for some of their attacking players, and more pertinently, a manager.

Simons would add another option in midfield for Barcelona, and a more creative and dynamic presence compared to what they have now, someone capable of beating his defender. Equally, Simons could play off the left coming inside, a role Xavi Hernandez has often used during his time at Barcelona. Like Bayern though, they are lacking certainty on the manager’s role.