Real Madrid to turn down Carlo Ancelotti’s request for new signing – report

Real Madrid have already been very active in the transfer market this summer, having signed Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato over the last few weeks.

However, they are still active in the transfer market. A move for Barcelona target Arda Guler is being planned, while a new number nine could also be pursued, although it appears unlikely at this stage.

Carlo Ancelotti is also keen for the club to sign a new fullback this summer, according to Cadena SER (via MadridXtra). However, this is a request that is unlikely to be granted, as it is not an area of priority.

‼️⚪️ Carlo Ancelotti wants a top fullback signing but this is NOT currently on the club’s agenda. @La_SER pic.twitter.com/owPgCSwcb4 — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) June 30, 2023

It is an area that Real Madrid struggled in last season, with Dani Carvajal and Ferland Mendy having underperformed for much of the campaign. Garcia has reinforced left back, but right back is certainly an area that Ancelotti’s squad appears to be weak in.

Ancelotti has already been frustrated with the club’s hierarchy this summer, and this news is unlikely to improve his mood. The Italian knows his Real Madrid squad better than anyone, so it is likely that a new fullback should be on the agenda.