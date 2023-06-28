Carlo Ancelotti growing increasingly frustrated at problem area not being addressed by Real Madrid

Real Madrid have already been very active in the transfer market, with deals for Fran Garcia, Brahim Diaz, Jude Bellingham and Joselu Mato having already been agreed and finalised.

However, with Joselu only expected to be a replacement for the departed Mariano Diaz, Real Madrid are still without a new star striker, someone to take over the mantle of Karim Benzema.

Carlo Ancelotti is very keen for a new striker to be signed, with Harry Kane being his preference, although The Athletic have reported that Real Madrid believe that it will be unlikely to sign anyone else this summer.

The report also states that sources close to Ancelotti have expressed their extreme disappointment at the possibility of no more additions, especially considering the idea that a top striker won’t be added. This stems from the fear of a poor start to the season, which would likely fall back on Ancelotti and his coaching staff.

Alongside Kane, Real Madrid have also looked into signing Lautaro Martinez and Victor Osimhen, although a deal for the latter is extremely unlikely due to Napoli’s asking price.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid do sign another striker this summer, but there is an expectation that if they don’t, they will be short on firepower going into the new season.