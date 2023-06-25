Atletico Madrid lining up shock summer move for Barcelona midfielder

Although Atletico Madrid are not expected to be overly active in the transfer market this summer, they are areas of his squad that Diego Simeone would like to be addressed.

One of these is at central midfield. Simeone is keen to recruit a new holding midfielder, someone that could rotate with Koke or even allow the Atletico captain to play elsewhere in midfield.

Sofyan Amrabat appears to be Atletico’s top target for this role, although Marca have reported that the club are considering two other options: Barcelona’s Franck Kessie and Marco Verratti of Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona are open to selling Kessie after just one year at the club, although it is reported that they have set an asking price of €35m, which is likely to complicate Atletico’s efforts. PSG are also keen to move on Verratti, although it is unknown what their asking price for the Italian is.

The situation will be one to watch for Atletico Madrid supporters over the next few weeks. Amrabat looks to be the top priority, but if Fiorentina are unrelenting with their €30m asking price, other targets are likely to be pursued.