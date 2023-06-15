Barcelona

Manchester City want Joao Cancelo decision soon amid strong Barcelona interest – Fabrizio Romano

Manchester City have barely finished celebrating their first ever Champions League victory, but are already looking to get a move on with their business this summer. That includes finding a solution to Joao Cancelo’s future.

The Portuguese full-back was loaned out to Bayern Munich in January, and no longer appears to be in Pep Guardiola’s plans. The Bavarian side have neglected to take up their €70m buy option on the 29-year-old.

Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that discussions regarding his future will begin imminently, highlighting that both Barcelona and Arsenal are looking at him.

Cancelo is thought to be one of Barcelona’s top targets in the position, although they would likely only be able to afford a loan deal, whereas City may seek to move him on permanently.

It would also require a change of perspective from City, at least according to Xavi Hernandez. The Barcelona manager said that they moved for Cancelo in the winter window, but that City did not want him to move to Camp Nou.

